Oddly Enough

Friday, Aug 4 - 26, 2017

    The Art Center - Highland Park
    1957 Sheridan Rd.
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    847-432-1888
    Exhibition on view: August 4- August 26, 2017

    Opening reception: Sunday, August 6, 2:-4:30pm

    Artists Susan Emmerson, Elyse Martin, and Michele Thrane all use materials in quirky ways.  Emmerson uses Tyvek, draws on it, slices it with a scalpel, then heats and contorts it into three dimensional objects. Her work usually recalls microorganisms and human anatomy.  Martin makes ethereal objects out of paint and mediums. She allows for the happenstance while constantly making choices on what and what not to keep.  Thrane works in encaustic using layered monotypes that often reflect her interest in science. Some of her work is cut and “sewn” together with staples creating paper sculpture.

    Perhaps because these three artists are kindred spirits, their work fits together.

