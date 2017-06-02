Close
ON PAPER: International Competition

Saturday, Jul 8 - Aug 31, 2017

    Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
    North Side
    4912 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60625
    773-293-2070
    An exhibition of the winners.
    Artists from all over the world compete in this annual, juried show. The finest print artists from 42 different countries will be showcased at the CPC.
    Opening Reception and Open House: Saturday, July 8, 2-5pm. Demonstrations and hands-on opportunities for the public to explore printmaking,
    bookmaking, and paper arts.

     

