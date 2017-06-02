ON PAPER: International Competition

Saturday, Jul 8 - Aug 31, 2017
Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
North Side
4912 N. Western
Chicago, IL 60625
773-293-2070
An exhibition of the winners.
Artists from all over the world compete in this annual, juried show. The finest print artists from 42 different countries will be showcased at the CPC.
Opening Reception and Open House: Saturday, July 8, 2-5pm. Demonstrations and hands-on opportunities for the public to explore printmaking,
bookmaking, and paper arts.