Open House Chicago

Saturday, Oct 14 - 15, 2017
- Art Expos & City Events
- Chicago Architecture Foundation
- 224 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60604
- 312-922-3432
This architecture and design festival, organized by Chicago Architecture Foundation, gives vistors behind-the-scenes access to more than 200 buildings across Chicago. Locations range from private clubs to residential spaces.
Free.
Photo courtesy of the Chicago Architecture Foundation.