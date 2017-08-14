Opening Reception: Deception

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017

Opening reception: Thursday, September 21, 6-9pm

Filter Photo is pleased to present Deception, an exhibition juried by Brian Paul Clamp, Director, ClampArt. Ange Ong has been awarded the Juror’s Choice Award and Kerry Mansfield received the Honorable Mention.

Brian Paul Clamp writes, “Deception and deceit typically are perceived as dark and ominous. But one can also fall victim to less treacherous duplicity—trickery more playful in nature. Ange Ong’s life-size architectural models based on cafés found in Hong Kong are cunning and crafty, but certainly anything but dark. In fact, the palette of the photographs she shoots of these convincing dioramas is notably cheery. Ong’s work has been selected as the Juror’s Choice for the 2017 Filter Photo Festival exhibition.

My inclusions in the exhibition include both formal and conceptual deceptions. Honorable Mention Kerry Mansfield employed self-deception in the form of photographs of falling feathers in an attempt to assuage the pain of 57 straight days of insomnia. And again, like Ong, her choice of colors are bright pastel hues in order to represent daytime light and recovery rather than torture and terror in the dark of the night.

And while some of the strong work in the show naturally might feel sinister and at times even frightening, there is an equal amount of lighthearted mischievousness and fun—representing balance and parity rather than a single-sided interpretation of the theme”.