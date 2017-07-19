Close
Search

Opening Reception for Revolution Every Day

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017

Time
6:30pm - 8:30pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: September 14-January14, 2017

    Opening reception: Wednesday, September 27, 6:30-8:30pm

    Lene Berg, Maria Bri-Bein, Olga Chernysheva, Aleksandr Deineka, Elizaveta Ignatovich, Gustav Klutsis, Vitaly Komar, Viktor Koretsky, Valentina Kulagina, Anri Sala, Cauleen Smith, Dziga Vertov, and others.

    Previous Event
    Next Event