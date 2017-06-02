Paint the Eyes Softer: Mummy Portraits from Roman Egypt

Saturday, Jan 13 - Apr 15, 2018

In collaboration with the Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology (PAHMA) at the University of California, Berkeley, the Northwestern University / Art Institute of Chicago Center for Scientific Studies in the Arts (NU-ACCESS) is performing a systematic technical study of Roman Egyptian paintings and mummy portraits excavated between December 1899 and April 1900 from the site of Tebtunis (now Umm el-Breigat) in the Fayum region of Egypt. The researchers have present some of these results with the aim of making this content accessible and useful to researchers interested in better understanding the painting methods used around 200 AD