Panel: Youth Power = Stronger Identities, Strong Social and Emotional Learning Skills

Thursday, Aug 3, 2017

Time
4:00pm - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Location
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-529-5090
    Reminder
    Gather for a panel discussion on civics, identity development, and the adolescent brain with guest speakers who are experts in this field. Susan Crown Exchange will sponsor the event and shed light on the importance of social and emotional learning in teens. Panelist details are forthcoming. 

