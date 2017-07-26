Close
Paris, London, Hong Kong, Portland, Brooklyn, Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Diego, Oak Park, Berlin

Saturday, Jul 15 - Aug 26, 2017

    DOCUMENT
    West Side
    West Side
    Address
    1709 W. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    262-719-3500
    Document is pleased to present Paris, London, Hong Kong, Portland, Brooklyn, Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Diego, Oak Park, Berlin, a group exhibition with seventeen artists who will continue to explore the gallery's focus on contemporary photography, film, sculpture and media based art. The exhibition will run from July 14th to August 26th with a reception on Friday July 14th from 5-8pm.

     

    Elizabeth Atterbury, Jude Broughan, Mary Helena Clark, James Collins, Scott Fortino, Owen Kydd, Sterling Lawrence, Laura Letinsky, Jaclyn Mednicov, Christopher Meerdo, Sara Greenberger Rafferty, Victoria Fu and Matt Rich, Alison Ruttan, Sean Snyder, Greg Stimac, Andrew Norman Wilson, Scott Wolniak

