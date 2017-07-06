Pasion del Artista

Monday, Sep 25 - Oct 26, 2017

Opening Reception: Wednesday, October 4, 4:30-7pm

Artist Talk: Visiting Artist Oscar Martinez will discuss his work on Wednesday, October 4 at 2:30pm

This is an exhibition of works by three renowned Hispanic artists, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Paintings by Paul Sierra and Oscar Martinez, as well as woodcut prints by Carlos Barberena, will be featured. All of these works reflect a strongly passionate response to the world around us, through color, image and subject matter.

Image: Oscar Martinez, Bird