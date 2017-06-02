Close
Perspective: In Depth - Opening Reception

Perspective_cgn

Friday, Jul 14, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
  • Open Studios
    • Location
    Studio Oh!
    District
    South Side
    Address
    1837 South Halsted Street,
    Chicago IL, 60608
    Telephone
    773-474-1070
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: July 11 - August 31, 2017
    Opening Reception: July 14, 6-10pm
    Closing Reception: August 11, 6-10pm

    A group show featuring 2D and 3D artists conveying their vision of perspective.

    Receptions held every Second Friday of the month from 6-10pm

