Perspective: In Depth - Opening Reception

Friday, Jul 14, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 10:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Open Studios
- Location
- Studio Oh!
- District
- South Side
- Address
- 1837 South Halsted Street,
Chicago IL, 60608
- Telephone
- 773-474-1070
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Exhibition on view: July 11 - August 31, 2017
Opening Reception: July 14, 6-10pm
Closing Reception: August 11, 6-10pm
A group show featuring 2D and 3D artists conveying their vision of perspective.
Receptions held every Second Friday of the month from 6-10pm