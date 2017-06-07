Picture This Story Time

Thursday, Jul 6, 2017
- 11:00am - 11:30am
- Children / Youth / Families
- Art Institute of Chicago
- 111 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60603
- 312-443-3600
Free with museum admission
Celebrate some of your favorite children's picture books. Look and listen as you enjoy a story that relates to a work of art in the galleries.
Meet in Griffin Court of the Modern Wing.
For more information about family programs, please call (312) 857-7161 or e-mail familyprograms@artic.edu. For upcoming family programs, please visit the family programs calendar.
This program is designed for families with children ages 3 and under. This program cannot accept groups. To learn about group offerings, please call (312) 443-9362.