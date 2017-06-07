Close
Picture This Story Time

Thursday, Aug 3, 2017

Time
11:00am - 11:30am
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Art Institute of Chicago
    Address
    111 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-443-3600
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Free with museum admission

    Celebrate some of your favorite children's picture books. Look and listen as you enjoy a story that relates to a work of art in the galleries. 

    Meet in Griffin Court of the Modern Wing. 

    For more information about family programs, please call (312) 857-7161 or e-mail familyprograms@artic.edu. For upcoming family programs, please visit the family programs calendar. 

    This program is designed for families with children ages 3 and under. This program cannot accept groups. To learn about group offerings, please call (312) 443-9362.

