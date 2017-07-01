Friday, Jul 7 - 30, 2017

Pollen spreads and when it is doing what it is designed to do, it creates something that is new. Art, much like pollen, spreads and creates the foundation for creativity, and above all else, growth. On July 7, Juliana Purcell Sheehan, Robert Pioch, and Taylor B. Sommers come together to exhibit works of art that provide a space to explore how we differ while also celebrating the similarity of humanity. Pollinate serves as a platform to view and discuss the unseen connections between us all.

Please join us for the open reception on Friday, July from 6-9pm at Sidewinder Gallery. Admission is free. Expect wine, beer, art, and good conversation.