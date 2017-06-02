Saturday, Aug 26 - 27, 2017

Please take note that this even is located at Port Clinton Square, Central, 1st and 2nd Streets in downtown Highland Park 600 Central Avenue

The Port Clinton Art Festival, Highland Park’s renowned summer event, returns to the city center with even more prestigious offerings this year. More than 260 of the world’s most celebrated artists come together to showcase their work over the course of the weekend, creating an atmosphere brimming with creativity. Alongside established artists, a youth art division celebrates the talents of young artists ages 18 and under, offering them the opportunity to participate, exhibit, and experience the inner workings of an art festival. From onsite interactive art demonstrations by master artists to scavenger hunts designed for kids, the Port Clinton Art Festival truly has something for everyone.