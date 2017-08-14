Saturday, Sep 23, 2017

This evening event is FREE and open to the public.

Portfolio walks are the perfect opportunity to show and see work with fellow photographers in a casual setting, and they’re also a great chance to meet and get to know Filter Photo’s portfolio reviewers outside the pressure of a formal review.

Come to Filter’s 2017 Portfolio Walk on Saturday, September 23rd for an evening of conversation and exchange. Photographers, Festival VIPs, and the general public will all have a chance to socialize, win raffle prizes, and meet the amazing sponsors who have helped support this year’s Festival.

All Filter attendees registered for portfolio reviews are invited to reserve table space at the annual Portfolio Walk. This year’s walk will again feature voting and a People’s Choice Award.

Free to the public.

Located at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel.