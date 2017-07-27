Close
Postwar Printmaking in the United States, 1945-1955

Thursday, Oct 5 - Dec 22, 2017

    Krannert Art Museum
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Still reeling from the horrors of World War II, artists in the United States felt compelled to find new meaning in their art and, in doing so, sought different artistic techniques and methods. A number of painters and sculptors began experimenting with printmaking, often attending printing studios, such as Stanley William Hayter’s Atelier 17 in New York City. Culled from the museum's permanent collection, this exhibition highlights a range of printmaking techniques employed by Leonard Baskin, Bernard Buffet, Ralston Crawford, Worden Day, Leonard Edmonson, Antonio Frasconi, Stanley William Hayter, John Paul Jones, Vera Klement, Mauricio Lasansky, Seong Moy, Gabor Peterdi, Jackson Pollock, Karl Schrag, Hedda Sterne, John Talleur, Rufino Tamayo, Nahum Tschacbasov, and Richard Zellner.

    Curator: Kathryn Koca Polite, Krannert Art Museum at the University of Illinois

    Image: Image credit: Nahum Tschacbasov, Fish, 1947. Color intaglio. Museum purchase 1950-10-1.

