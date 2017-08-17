Close
Saturday, Sep 23, 2017

Time
7:00pm - 11:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Saturday, September 23, 7-11 pm

    Prime Time: Off Rack is an evening of music, fashion, and dance that explores the intersections of fashion, design, and contemporary art with art activations and distinctive food and beverages. The evening features a performance by rapper and dancer Le1f in the museum's atrium, and Style Wars, a live design competition presented by fashion collaborative House of Diehl of New York. Other appearances include Eda Yorulmazglu's costumed 'creatures;' DJ sets from Rae Chardonnay and Cqqchitfruit; music and dance performances by Brandon Bullard and Sadie Woods; and Growing Concerns Poetry Collective performs their lyrically driven album We Here: Thank You for Noticing. 
     

    MCA Prime Time is an after-hours series that taps into the creative pulse of Chicago with an eclectic mix of live music, performance art, film screenings, and interactive programs that transform the museum with artists and key cultural groups in the city. Prime Time: Off Rack is organized by January Parkos Arnall, curator, Public Programs and Ann Meisinger, assistant curator, Public Programs.

    Tickets: $20 

