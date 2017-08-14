Close
Professionalizing the Artist

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017

12:00pm - 1:00pm
    1821 W Hubbard, Ste. 207 (60622)
    This panel of current students of photography and emerging artists will share their experiences balancing risk-taking in their personal work with the pressures to simultaneously provide a professional context for their efforts. How do artists juggle making new work while finding opportunities to share their work?  The panelists will explore a wide range of ways to participate in art communities and navigate the pressures to professionalize. Join us for a lively discussion withClarissa Bonet, Carly Ries, Guanyu Xu, and moderated by Aimée Beaubien.

    Free to the public. 

    Located at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel. 

