Saturday, Jun 10 - 11, 2017

Please note that this event takes place in Downtown Arlington Heights, 121 West Campbell.

Kick off the summer with a weekend of community and creativity when the Promenade of Art returns to the heart of Arlington Heights this June. More than 110 juried artists from across the country will showcase and sell original work within a variety of categories. Live art demonstrations like pottery making – wheel throwing will give festival-goers the unique opportunity to see the masters at work. Spend the weekend in the fresh air and sunshine enjoying art, local food, and live music at the Promenade of Art in Arlington Heights.