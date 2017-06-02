Pure Evil: Hidden in Plain Sight

Saturday, Jun 3 - 24, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 10:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Vertical Gallery
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1016 N. Western
Chicago, IL 60622
- Telephone
- 773-697-3846
- Reminder
Exhibition on view: June 3-June 24, 2017
Opening reception with the artist: Saturday, June 3, 6-10pm
Vertical Gallery is very proud to present Hidden in Plain Sight by internationally renowned UK street and graffiti artist Pure Evil. This is his first solo exhibition in Chicago.