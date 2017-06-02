Close
Search

Pure Evil: Hidden in Plain Sight

Saturday, Jun 3 - 24, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Vertical Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1016 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    773-697-3846
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: June 3-June 24, 2017

    Opening reception with the artist: Saturday, June 3, 6-10pm

    Vertical Gallery is very proud to present Hidden in Plain Sight by internationally renowned UK street and graffiti artist Pure Evil. This is his first solo exhibition in Chicago.

    Previous Event
    Next Event