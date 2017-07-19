Close
Search

Radical [Re]Constructions: Emmanuel Pratt

Tuesday, Sep 12 - Jun 17, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: September 12-July 17, 2018

    Opening reception: Wednesday, September 27, 6:30-8:30pm

    Emmanuel Pratt’s interdisciplinary approach to regenerative placemaking on the South Side of Chicago mixes art, architecture, and community and economic development. His new, site-specific installation transforms the Smart Museum’s lobby and courtyard.
     

    Previous Event
    Next Event