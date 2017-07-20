Reception with Artist David Weinberg

Wednesday, Aug 9, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Jean Albano Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 215 W. Superior
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-440-0770
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
David Weinberg: Photographs & Mixed Media
Come meet the artist, sip wine with friends, and join us on a gallery walk-through. Exhibition continues through August 19.
Come meet the artist, sip wine with friends, and join us on a gallery walk-through. Exhibition continues through August 19.