Reception with Artist David Weinberg

Wednesday, Aug 9, 2017

5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Jean Albano Gallery
    River North
    215 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-440-0770
    David Weinberg: Photographs & Mixed Media

    Come meet the artist, sip wine with friends, and join us on a gallery walk-through. Exhibition continues through August 19.

