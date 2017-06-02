Reflections: African-American Life from the Myrna Colley-Lee Collection

Friday, Apr 14 - Jun 25, 2017

Opening Party: Friday April 14, 6-8pm

Reflections visually relays personal stories of community and place through a diverse selection of artworks from the collection of costume designer and arts patron, Myrna Colley-Lee. Featuring 50 works including paintings, works on paper, collages, and fabric works, Reflections presents the lives, traditions, and environments of African Americans from the 20th century to the present. The exhibition focuses largely on figurative and representational artworks, presenting pieces by such noted artists as Romare Bearden, James Van Der Zee, Elizabeth Catlett, Eudora Welty, and Bette Saar, among others. Together, these complementary works present a snapshot of life within the African American community as well as by artists working in close proximity to it.

Reflections is organized by International Arts & Artists, Washington DC in collaboration with the office of Myrna Colley-Lee.

Image: Ernest Crichlow, Window, 1980, oil on canvas. Image courtesy of the artist.