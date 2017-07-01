Close
Release & Receive: A Workshop and Group Healing Session

Saturday, Jul 29, 2017

1:00pm - 3:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Gallery 400
    West Side
    400 S. Peoria
    Chicago, IL 60607
    312-996-6114
    Artists and energy healers Rhonda Wheatley and Jacquelyn Carmen Guerrero will provide energy healings during a group meditation as well as share tools for letting go of the past and that which no longer serves us. This healing session is part of Make Room, an exhibition that urges marginalized people to advocate for self-care in the sustained resistance to structural oppression.

