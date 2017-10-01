Thursday, Oct 19 - Dec 31, 2017

Revealing Mardi Gras Indians: Beaded Art of a Hidden Culture is an exhibition of colorful beaded and feathered suits.

It is the largest such exhibition of Mardi Gras Indian artwork ever held. The event will feature 14 exhibits ranging from full suits to beaded fragments, some as many as 20 years old.

The opening event is 5:30-8:30pm on October 19th at The Golden Triangle, and the exhibit runs through December 31st.

“Here’s a secret tribe of people producing a gorgeously rich and fascinating story filled body of artwork and it’s not in some remote hillside in India or China. It’s right here in the United States. This exhibition is as rich and meaningful as something we might travel far to see, hidden in our own backyard. It’s globally fascinating. These costumes are something we can love and appreciate as art but learn about as history. It’s art that is both beautiful and meaningful,” says Doug Van Tress, owner of The Golden Triangle.