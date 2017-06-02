Thursday, Dec 15 - Jun 18, 2017

Sexism continues to pervade the art world; male artists still garner the highest prices for their work and are disproportionately represented in exhibitions. In a challenge to the boys’ club sensibility that has historically shaped abstract painting, the eight female painters featured in the exhibition, which is named after the feminist hardcore punk movement that began in the 1990s, achieve mastery, innovation, and chutzpah in their brash and exciting paintings—without seeking external validation.

In an effort to counteract inequality in the art world, the MCA consciously collects important work being made today regardless of its perceived value on the market. Riot Grrrls presents pioneering painters Mary Heilmann, Charline von Heyl, Judy Ledgerwood, and Joyce Pensato, as well as a younger generation of artists, including Molly Zuckerman-Hartung and Amy Feldman.

Riot Grrrls is part of an ongoing exhibition series featuring iconic works from the MCA's collection. This exhibition is organized by Michael Darling, James W. Alsdorf Chief Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

The exhibition is presented in the Carol and Douglas Cohen Gallery and Stone Family Gallery, Ellen Stone Belic and Dr. Nenad Belic, Cynthia and Richard Raskin, Carole David Stone and James H. Stone on the museum’s fourth floor.