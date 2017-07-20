Friday, Sep 8 - 30, 2017
- 5:00pm - 9:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- kasia kay art projects
- Chicago, IL
- 312-944-0408
River North Design District's Fall Gallery Walk
Friday, September 8th, 5-9 PM
Featured artist curated by Kasia Kay Art Projects: Rubem Robierb
On view September 8-30
Lightology, 215 W. Chicago Ave.
Image: Rubem Robierb, Love Changes Everything series, each sculpture 24" x 6" x 6", chrome, rhinestones, engraving, 2017