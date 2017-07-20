Ruth Esserman - At 90: New and Re-new

Friday, May 19 - Jul 25, 2017

Third Floor Gallery

“Recent space explorations go ever deeper into the cosmos. My current images attempt to map those explorations into the unknown. They also involve the element of Time—the measurement of form’s movement in space. To represent these elusive elements, I utilize the vertical axis as contrast to the more familiar horizontal boundary of ground and architecture. Still visible are the ever present forces of elemental energy.” – Ruth Esserman