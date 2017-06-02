Close
Search

Scene Change

Friday, Jun 2 - 30, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Gallery Victor Armendariz
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312.722.6447
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: June 2 - June 30, 2017
    Opening Reception: Friday, June 2, 2017

    Six artists capture the urban and rural landscape of America.

    Artists include:

    • Ahzad Bogosian, St. Louis native depicts the vast midwest skies and expansive plains
    • Deborah Ebbers, Resident of Grand Travers Bay, Michigan captures the mystery and beauty of her surroundings
    • Art Chartow, based in Detroit Michigan paints moments of light in gritty urban settings
    • Albert Vidal lives in Barcelona but travels the world and paints the cities he visits
    • Famed painter of Chicago urban scenes now lives and works from Spain
    • Cuban painter known as Pozas paints dreamlike surreal landscapes
    Previous Event
    Next Event