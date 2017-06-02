Scene Change

Friday, Jun 2 - 30, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Gallery Victor Armendariz
- District
- River North
- Address
- 300 W. Superior
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312.722.6447
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Exhibition on view: June 2 - June 30, 2017
Opening Reception: Friday, June 2, 2017
Six artists capture the urban and rural landscape of America.
Artists include:
- Ahzad Bogosian, St. Louis native depicts the vast midwest skies and expansive plains
- Deborah Ebbers, Resident of Grand Travers Bay, Michigan captures the mystery and beauty of her surroundings
- Art Chartow, based in Detroit Michigan paints moments of light in gritty urban settings
- Albert Vidal lives in Barcelona but travels the world and paints the cities he visits
- Famed painter of Chicago urban scenes now lives and works from Spain
- Cuban painter known as Pozas paints dreamlike surreal landscapes