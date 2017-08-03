Shape of Now: Artwork-in-Residency Group Show

Sunday, Oct 8 - 15, 2017

Exhibition on view: October 8-October 15, 2017

Opening reception: Sunday, October 8, 1-4pm

Katrin Schnabl is curating the 2017-18 fashion residency SHAPE OF NOW with focus on illuminating five designers, Abigail Glaum-Lathbury, Alex Ulichny, Ayrun Dismuke, Kristin Mariani and Stephen West, and their personal and distinct approach to fashion design. A week-long opening exhibition in October 2017 will introduce the designers, who are subsequently invited to inhabit the 2nd floor studio individually each for up to 4 weeks throughout the 2017-18 season. This can take the form of research, sampling, styling, working with collaborators, and/ or documenting a phase of their unique design processes. A month-long exhibition in the summer of 2018 will feature the work resulting from the residency. Throughout, designers may elect to host classes, workshops, lectures, topical panel conversations, happenings, or presentations as part of their residency. In the fall, and the spring will be an opportunity to shop designer selections for sale at the EAC, so stay tuned!