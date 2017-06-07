Smart Family Day: Pin-Tastic Projects

Saturday, Sep 9, 2017

Drop by and join in the Smart’s free family activities every month! Each Family Day features hands-on art activities designed to inspire children to think about and respond creatively to art and the world around them.

This Saturday, Chicago-based artist and pintrepreneur Stephanie Graham leads a workshop on making pins and buttons of all kinds. Create classic and wooden buttons, brooches, and pins inspired by the art on display in our galleries.

Free. All materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.