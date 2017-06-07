Smart Family Day: Power Pocket Books

Saturday, Jul 1, 2017

Drop by and join in the Smart’s free family activities every month! Each Family Day features hands-on art activities designed to inspire children to think about and respond creatively to art and the world around them.

This Saturday, make pocket books with guest artist Olivia Leyva. Learn how to stitch beautiful decorative paper into personal books for drawing, writing, and painting.

Free. All materials provided.

Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.

Drop by, or join in on Facebook