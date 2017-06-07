Close
Smart Family Day: Power Pocket Books

Saturday, Jul 1, 2017

Time
1:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Drop by and join in the Smart’s free family activities every month! Each Family Day features hands-on art activities designed to inspire children to think about and respond creatively to art and the world around them.

    This Saturday, make pocket books with guest artist Olivia Leyva. Learn how to stitch beautiful decorative paper into personal books for drawing, writing, and painting.

    Free. All materials provided.

    Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.

    Drop by, or join in on Facebook

