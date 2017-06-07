Smart Family Day: Stupendous Sound Suits

Saturday, Aug 5, 2017

Drop by and join in the Smart’s free family activities every month!

Each Family Day features hands-on art activities designed to inspire children to think about and respond creatively to art and the world around them.

This Saturday, make garments that swish, swash, ding, and sing. Learn the principals of beading, then try out other weird and wacky materials to create accessories—necklaces, hats, bracelets—that make noises as you move.

Inspired by Nick Cave’s twig Soundsuit in the Smart’s collection.

Free. All materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.