Southport Art Festival

Saturday, Jul 15 - 16, 2017

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Amdur Productions
    Address
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    Telephone
    847-926-4300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Please note that this event takes place on Southport Ave. from Waveland to Grace, 37004 N. Southport Ave, Chicago 

    This festival will showcase the work of more than 75 of the city’s most diverse artists who work in a variety of mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, jewelry, sculpture, photography, glass and mixed media. Attendees can look forward to seeing Chicago-based standout artists, edgy photographers and abstract painters. In addition to supporting the arts and viewing incredible artwork that is available for purchase, festival guests also will have the opportunity, through live art demonstrations and booth chats to speak one-on-one with the artists.

