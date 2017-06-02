Southport Art Festival

Saturday, Jul 15 - 16, 2017
- Amdur Productions
- 2115 Green Bay Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
- 847-926-4300
Please note that this event takes place on Southport Ave. from Waveland to Grace, 37004 N. Southport Ave, Chicago
This festival will showcase the work of more than 75 of the city’s most diverse artists who work in a variety of mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, jewelry, sculpture, photography, glass and mixed media. Attendees can look forward to seeing Chicago-based standout artists, edgy photographers and abstract painters. In addition to supporting the arts and viewing incredible artwork that is available for purchase, festival guests also will have the opportunity, through live art demonstrations and booth chats to speak one-on-one with the artists.