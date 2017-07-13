Steve Rebora: Retrospective

Friday, Jul 14 - Sep 2, 2017

Exhibition on view: July 14-September 2, 2017



Opening reception: Friday, July 14, 5-8pm as part of River North Art District Midsummer Art Walk

Vale Craft Gallery will host a reception on Friday, July 14 from 5-9pm to celebrate the life and work of Chicago artist Steve Rebora. A beloved Vale Craft Gallery artist for the past 18 years, Steve Rebora passed away on June 9 at the age of 83. A retrospective exhibition with over 30 of Steve's sculptures will continue at the gallery through September 2.

The show of painted wood sculptures will feature a wide range of Steve Rebora's whimsical subjects including birdhouse birds, magician's rabbits, boaters, cowboys, puppets, gargoyles, angels,and Santa Claus figures. A cartoonist as a young man with a B.A. in Fine Art from the University of Notre Dame, Steve Rebora returned to making wood sculpture after his retirement from the floor covering industry. His humorous and lighthearted pieces achieve the effect of a three-dimensional, vibrantly colored cartoon.

Also on view at Vale Craft Gallery will be our Summer Group Show featuring work by over 50 artists, including Steve's wife, Joyce Rebora.

Image: Steve Rebora, Captain Moby, wood and acrylic paint