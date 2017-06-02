Steven Carrelli: New Egg Tempera Paintings

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 30, 2017

Exhibition on view: September 8-October 30, 2017

Opening reception: Friday September 8, 5-8pm

Steven Carrelli creates intimate trompe l'oeil paintings using the ancient technique of egg tempera painting on shaped panel. These pieces draw us in and present us with the clues that inevitably evolve, as we meditate on the image, into personal narratives that dovetail our sensibilities and those of the artist into a compelling new whole.