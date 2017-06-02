Close
Search

Steven Carrelli: New Egg Tempera Paintings

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 30, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Addington Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    704 N. Wells
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-664-3406
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: September 8-October 30, 2017

    Opening reception: Friday September 8, 5-8pm

    Steven Carrelli creates intimate trompe l'oeil paintings using the ancient technique of egg tempera painting on shaped panel. These pieces draw us in and present us with the clues that inevitably evolve, as we meditate on the image, into personal narratives that dovetail our sensibilities and those of the artist into a compelling new whole.

    Previous Event
    Next Event