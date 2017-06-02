Stroller Tour

Wednesday, May 3 - Sep 6, 2017
- Time
- 11:30am - 12:30pm
- Categories
-
- Children / Youth / Families
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Designed to allow you to be mindful of your young ones as you look at and talk about art with other adults, these guided tours for moms, dads, and caregivers keep you up to date with contemporary art as you explore current MCA exhibitions.
*Occurs on the 1st Wednesday of every month*
Tours meet at the second-floor admissions desk.