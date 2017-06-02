Close
Stroller Tour

Wednesday, May 3 - Sep 6, 2017

Time
11:30am - 12:30pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Designed to allow you to be mindful of your young ones as you look at and talk about art with other adults, these guided tours for moms, dads, and caregivers keep you up to date with contemporary art as you explore current MCA exhibitions.

    *Occurs on the 1st Wednesday of every month*

    Tours meet at the second-floor admissions desk.

