Summer Art Sampler

Thursday, Jun 22 - Aug 17, 2017

(8) Thursdays 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Jun 22, 2017 - Aug 17, 2017

Class Code: Y1

Tuition: $ 135.00 / $ 125.00 Members

Ages: 7 yrs. to 10 yrs.



Try a little bit of everything in this sampler class with Keith Stevens. Drawing, painting, and clay projects will be introduced to give young artists a chance to find their favorite medium.

* No class July 6