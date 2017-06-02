Close
Search

Summer Art Sampler

Thursday, Jun 22 - Aug 17, 2017

Time
4:30pm - 6:30pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Krasl Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    707 Lake Blvd.
    St. Joseph, MI 49085
    Telephone
    269-983-0271
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    (8) Thursdays 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
    Jun 22, 2017 - Aug 17, 2017 
    Class Code: Y1
    Tuition: $ 135.00 / $ 125.00 Members 
    Ages: 7 yrs. to 10 yrs.

    Try a little bit of everything in this sampler class with Keith Stevens.  Drawing, painting, and clay projects will be introduced to give young artists a chance to find their favorite medium.

    * No class July 6

    Previous Event
    Next Event