Susan Aurinko: The Joan of Arc Project After Party

Friday, Jul 14, 2017

Time
8:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    Hilton | Asmus Contemporary
    District
    River North
    Address
    716 N. Wells
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-475-1788
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    LUMA (Loyola University Museum of Art)
    July 1-October 21, 2017
    OPENING RECEPTION:  JULY 14,  5:30-7:30pm

    AFTER PARTY at HILTON | ASMUS CONTEMPORARY:  
    8p-10pm

    In 2013, Chicago based artist Susan Aurinko went on a photographic expedition to France. While in the Loire Valley, she visited a 12th century chateau that was once the temporary home of Joan of Arc. Captivated by the legend of the saint, Aurinko repeatedly returned to photograph the places where Joan of Arc once lived, prayed, and fought throughout her brief life. Aurinko employs layered images to explore the iconographic nature of this revered saint through popular culture, literature, feminism, and theology.

    Museum Information
    820 N. Michigan Avenue
    Chicago, IL 60611 
    General: 312.915.7600
    Offices: 312.915.7630
    luma@luc.edu
     

