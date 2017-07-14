Susan Aurinko: The Joan of Arc Project After Party

Friday, Jul 14, 2017

LUMA (Loyola University Museum of Art)

July 1-October 21, 2017

OPENING RECEPTION: JULY 14, 5:30-7:30pm



AFTER PARTY at HILTON | ASMUS CONTEMPORARY:

8p-10pm



In 2013, Chicago based artist Susan Aurinko went on a photographic expedition to France. While in the Loire Valley, she visited a 12th century chateau that was once the temporary home of Joan of Arc. Captivated by the legend of the saint, Aurinko repeatedly returned to photograph the places where Joan of Arc once lived, prayed, and fought throughout her brief life. Aurinko employs layered images to explore the iconographic nature of this revered saint through popular culture, literature, feminism, and theology.



