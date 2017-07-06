Friday, Sep 15 - Jan 13, 2018
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Weinberg/Newton Gallery
- River North
- 300 W. Superior
Ste. 203
Chicago, IL 60654
- 312-529-5090
Exhibition on view: September 15, 2017-January 13, 2018
Opening reception: Friday, September 15, 5-8pm
Group exhibition in partnership with the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force with the aim of shedding light on systemic barriers to quality healthcare through the lens of breast cancer.