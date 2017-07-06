Close
Search

Take Care

Friday, Sep 15 - Jan 13, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-529-5090
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: September 15, 2017-January 13, 2018

    Opening reception: Friday, September 15, 5-8pm

    Group exhibition in partnership with the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force with the aim of shedding light on systemic barriers to quality healthcare through the lens of breast cancer.

    Previous Event
    Next Event