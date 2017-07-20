Tatiana Parcero: Universus

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 28, 2017

Exhibition on view: September 8-October 28, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, September 8, 5-7:30pm

Tatiana Parcero explores the body and its implicated connections to identity and the natural world. To accomplish this, she juxtaposes the human figure, which in nearly all the work is her own, and found imagery. Through the years Parcero has developed the body as a container of and symbol for The Universal, and has paired images of her own figure with anatomy drawings, Aztec codices, colonial, and astrological maps. In Universus Parcero continues this visual approach and now parallels the figure with naturalist-style images of flora and fauna.



Parcero's work looks beyond the visible exterior. The layers she exposes are literal and symbolic; beautiful and charged. For Parcero the figure is more than flesh and bone; it is body and soul, earth and sea, identity and memory, intent and consciousness.