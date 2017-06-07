Close
Teen Workshop: Change the Frame—Photography Workshop

Saturday, Jun 10, 2017

Time
11:00am - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Art Institute of Chicago
    Address
    111 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-443-3600
    Reminder
    Teen Workshop: Change the Frame—Photography Workshop

    June 10, 2017
    11:00am–4:00pm
    Ryan Learning Center
    $10 per member; $12 per nonmember; Registration required

    Robert Frank has spent decades photographing scenes of everyday American life. See the world through his eyes in the exhibition Robert Frank: Photos. Then, learn a new photo technique and showcase your skills as you work with an artist to create photographic images of things that matter to you. Cameras will be provided but you are welcome to bring our own. 

    Registration is required for this program.

    To learn more about teen programs, please visit our Teen Programs page or e-mail teens@artic.edu

