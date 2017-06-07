Saturday, Jun 10, 2017

Teen Workshop: Change the Frame—Photography Workshop

June 10, 2017

11:00am–4:00pm

Ryan Learning Center

$10 per member; $12 per nonmember; Registration required

Robert Frank has spent decades photographing scenes of everyday American life. See the world through his eyes in the exhibition Robert Frank: Photos. Then, learn a new photo technique and showcase your skills as you work with an artist to create photographic images of things that matter to you. Cameras will be provided but you are welcome to bring our own.

Registration is required for this program.

To learn more about teen programs, please visit our Teen Programs page or e-mail teens@artic.edu