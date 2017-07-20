Close
Thai Printmakers

Saturday, Sep 23 - Nov 4, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
    District
    North Side
    Address
    4912 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60625
    Telephone
    773-293-2070
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: September 23- November 4, 2017

    Opening reception: Saturday, September 23, 12-5pm

    A curated selection of work from the Chiangmai Art on Paper studio, Chiang Mai, Thailand.

    Gorgeous, affordable prints from Thailand will grace the walls while the CPC workshop pros demonstrate etching techniques on the presses. A sampling of local Thai treats will remind visitors why taste buds were invented.

