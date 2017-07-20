Thai Printmakers

Saturday, Sep 23 - Nov 4, 2017
- Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
- North Side
- 4912 N. Western
Chicago, IL 60625
- 773-293-2070
Exhibition on view: September 23- November 4, 2017
Opening reception: Saturday, September 23, 12-5pm
A curated selection of work from the Chiangmai Art on Paper studio, Chiang Mai, Thailand.
Gorgeous, affordable prints from Thailand will grace the walls while the CPC workshop pros demonstrate etching techniques on the presses. A sampling of local Thai treats will remind visitors why taste buds were invented.