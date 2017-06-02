The Abstract and the Figurative: Joey Lala and Spencer Rogers

Friday, May 12 - Jun 16, 2017
Exhibition on view: May 12-June 16, 2017
Opening reception: Friday, May 12, 5-9pm
A two-person exhibition featuring the work of Joey Lala and Spencer Rogers
Image: (left) Joey Lala, Caveo, acrylic on canvas, 9" x 12"; (right) Spencer Rogers, Abstract #56, oil on canvas panel, 8" x 10"