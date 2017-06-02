Close
The Abstract and the Figurative: Joey Lala and Spencer Rogers

Cgnimg

Friday, May 12 - Jun 16, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    S. Rog Gallery
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    739 South Clark (2nd Floor)
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-884-1457
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: May 12-June 16, 2017

    Opening reception: Friday, May 12, 5-9pm

    A two-person exhibition featuring the work of Joey Lala and Spencer Rogers 

    Image: (left) Joey Lala, Caveo, acrylic on canvas, 9" x 12"; (right) Spencer Rogers, Abstract #56, oil on canvas panel, 8" x 10"

