The Abstract and the Figurative: Joey Lala and Spencer Rogers

Friday, May 12 - Jun 16, 2017

Exhibition on view: May 12-June 16, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, May 12, 5-9pm

A two-person exhibition featuring the work of Joey Lala and Spencer Rogers

Image: (left) Joey Lala, Caveo, acrylic on canvas, 9" x 12"; (right) Spencer Rogers, Abstract #56, oil on canvas panel, 8" x 10"