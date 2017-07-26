The American Jewish Artists Club 2017 Awards Art Exhibition

Sunday, Aug 6, 2017

Exhibition on view: August 4-August 26, 2017

Opening reception: Sunday, August 6, 2-4:30pm

The American Jewish Artists Club Annual Award exhibition will display members work addressing the themeSeeing Things in a New Light, artists will show their personal interpretations. A short statement by the artists will accompany the artwork, thus making the exhibit even more interesting.

The American Jewish Artists Club has a long-standing commitment to the promotion of notable talent in the arts, and has exhibited widely in the Chicago area in a multitude of venues. The club encourages its members to exhibit work of varied content and personal style. Works of many of its members, who are Illinois artists, can be found in private, national and International collections.