The Art Center's Festival of Fine Arts

Saturday, Jun 24 - 25, 2017

Please note that this event takes place at the Art Center of Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Rd

The Festival of Fine Arts is celebrating its 30th anniversary at The Art Center in Highland Park. The festival will showcase the work of 125 juried artists from around the world in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, sculpture and more. In addition to the incredible artwork available for purchase, attendees will be able to interact with artists through demonstrations and booth chats.