Close
Search

The Art Next Door: Chicago Exemplars

Friday, Nov 3 - 14, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view November 3-November 14, 2017

    Opening reception: November 3, 6-8pm

    Chicago, just 100 miles west and one large lake expanse from the Krasl Art Center, is home to a bevy of contemporary artists who are creating provocative work, exhibiting worldwide and participating in critical dialogues about art and the world as we see it. This exhibition will highlight these artists, bringing their unique works and perspectives to Southwest Michigan.

    Previous Event
    Next Event