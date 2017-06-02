Close
Search

The Color of Jazz: Patrick Thompson

Wednesday, Jul 5 - 29, 2017

Time
12:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Salon Artists Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    294 Main St.
    Park Forest, IL 60466
    Telephone
    708-833-5108 or 708-703-7806
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on display: July 5-29, 2017
    Opening reception: Saturday, July 8

    Patrick Thompson listens to music as he produces his work. Listen to music and the artist as he explains his process.

    Refeshments provided.

    Previous Event
    Next Event