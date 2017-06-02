Thursday, Apr 20 - Jun 10, 2017

Exhibition on view: April 20-June 10, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, April 21, 5-8pm

Featuring Ryan Griffis, Brian Holmes, Sarah Lewison and Duskin Drum, Alejandro Meitin, Claire Pentecost, Sarah Ross

The Earth Will Not Abide is an aesthetic response to a world in which seeds and soil are reduced to financial abstractions and where humans disappear into mechanized supply chains. While specifically focusing on the cross-continental relationships between the grain fields of the US, Brazil, and Argentina, this exhibition will question the ecological and social viability of this system while exploring both traditional and emerging alternatives.

Preceding the exhibition, the program series This Land/That Land: Discussions About Political Ecology and Place hosts artists, ecologists, farmers, and activists that deal with the politics os sustainability, the effects of industrial agriculture, conservation efforts, land use and land rights, the overarching conversation on the Anthropocene, to forefront current conversations and discuss future potentials.