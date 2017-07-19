Close
The Golden Triangle's 5th Annual Tent Sale

Goldentriangle

Tuesday, Aug 8 - 12, 2017

    The Golden Triangle
    District
    River North
    Address
    330 N. Clark
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-755-1266
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    August 8-12, 2017 during regular store hours.

    Monday-Friday 10-6, Saturday 10-7.  Closed Sunday.

    Join The Golden Triangle as they host their blow out summer sale under the big top.  Their parking lot will be tented for a few days as they slash pricing 30-60% on selected antiques and rare vintage finds.  Specialty sale items will include outdoor teakwood chairs, tables, garden sculpture (like Thai-Cambodian angels that weather so beautifully), unusual carvings, old doors and parts of buildings.  Some items are huge; one teak carved panel is 120" long.  Special accessories include items for bookshelves, ceramics, French wine glasses and baskets.  Exceptional pieces, which are rarely discounted, will include a few giant Naga carvings, a British Colonial canopy bed (ideal for a guest room), some Chinese tables and stools and vintage artwork and drawings from the markets of Paris.  And to celebrate their August tent sale there will be rose all day- Vive la France!

