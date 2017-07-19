The Golden Triangle's 5th Annual Tent Sale

Tuesday, Aug 8 - 12, 2017

August 8-12, 2017 during regular store hours.

Monday-Friday 10-6, Saturday 10-7. Closed Sunday.

Join The Golden Triangle as they host their blow out summer sale under the big top. Their parking lot will be tented for a few days as they slash pricing 30-60% on selected antiques and rare vintage finds. Specialty sale items will include outdoor teakwood chairs, tables, garden sculpture (like Thai-Cambodian angels that weather so beautifully), unusual carvings, old doors and parts of buildings. Some items are huge; one teak carved panel is 120" long. Special accessories include items for bookshelves, ceramics, French wine glasses and baskets. Exceptional pieces, which are rarely discounted, will include a few giant Naga carvings, a British Colonial canopy bed (ideal for a guest room), some Chinese tables and stools and vintage artwork and drawings from the markets of Paris. And to celebrate their August tent sale there will be rose all day- Vive la France!